Inmet closes $1.5 bln Cobre Panama debt deal

TORONTO May 18 Canadian base metals miner Inmet
Mining Corp closed a $1.5 billion debt offer on Friday
with the proceeds of the deal to be used to fund the
construction of its Cobre Panama copper-gold project in Central
America.
Toronto-based Inmet said funds raised through the issue of
senior unsecured notes, will allow it to proceed with
construction of the Panamanian project, in which it owns an 80
percent stake. The remaining interest is owned by a South Korean
consortium that includes Korea Resources Corp and LS-Nikko
Copper Inc.
J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse, Bank of America Merrill Lynch,
Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, and RBC Capital Markets acted as
joint bookrunning managers on the deal. The notes have an 8.75
percent coupon rate and mature in 2020.
The project is expected to cost about $6.2 billion. The
remaining funding will come from cash on hand, cash generated by
Inmet's other operations, its partners and a precious metals
stream financing deal.