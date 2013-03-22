First Quantum seals Inmet takeover

March 22 First Quantum Minerals Ltd said
on Friday it secured enough shareholder support to take over
rival Inmet Mining Corp in a C$5.1 billion ($4.98
billion) deal.
Vancouver-based First Quantum said in a statement that a
total of 60.1 million Inmet shares, representing about 85.5
percent of outstanding shares, had been tendered in favor of its
offer.
The offer has been extended to 5:00 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT) on
April 1 to allow remaining Inmet shareholders the opportunity to
tender to the offer.
The cash and stock bid, which expired March 21, was worth
roughly C$5.1 billion, or C$72 a share, when announced in
mid-December, topping First Quantum's two previous offers for
Inmet.
Inmet, a global mining company that produces base metals, is
developing the $6.2 billion Cobre Panama copper project in
Panama. First Quantum produces copper, gold and nickel.