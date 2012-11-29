First Quantum disappointed by Inmet's rejection of offer

BRIEF-Independent directors of Arconic board say convinced that Co has "right strategy"
* "Board has taken Elliott's criticisms very seriously", has engaged in thorough review of Arconic's businesses, strategy and performance
Nov 29 First Quantum Minerals Ltd said on Thursday it is both "surprised and disappointed" that the board of Inmet Mining Corp has decided to reject the takeover proposal that it put forward earlier this month.
Toronto-based Inmet, which is building the huge Cobre Panama copper mine in Central America, said on Wednesday it had turned down a C$4.86 billion ($4.89 billion) unsolicited proposal from larger rival First Quantum, stating that the offer was "highly conditional" and not in the best interests of its shareholders.
"The transaction would have presented an opportunity to realize immediate and attractive cash value for the holders of Inmet shares while preserving the opportunity for both sets of shareholders to participate in the substantial upside value that we believe would be created through a combination," said First Quantum's Chief Executive Philip Pascall, in a statement.
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, March 2 Latin American stocks and currencies fell on Thursday on growing expectations of a March U.S. interest rate increase that could reduce the allure of high-yielding assets. Several Federal Reserve officials have stressed in recent days that a rate hike could come as soon as this month. Late on Wednesday, Fed Governor Lael Brainard said an improving global economy and a solid U.S. recovery mean a raise will be "appropriate soon."
* Members can now earn, redeem Aeroplan Miles on all car rentals in Canada, U.S., internationally with Avis Car Rental and Budget Car Rental