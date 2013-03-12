First Quantum says extends Inmet offer after strong support

TORONTO, March 12 First Quantum Minerals Ltd
said it will extend its C$5.1 billion ($4.97 billion)
hostile bid for its smaller rival Inmet Mining Corp by
a few days after a majority of Inmet shareholders tendered
shares in favor of the offer.
Vancouver, British Columbia-based First Quantum said in a
statement on Tuesday that a total of 43.2 million Inmet shares,
representing about 61.5 percent of outstanding shares, had been
tendered in favor of its offer. The offer has now been extended
to 11:59 p.m. EDT on March 21.
First Quantum also said the offer has been varied to allow
the minimum tender condition to be satisfied if more than 50
percent of Inmet's outstanding shares have been deposited prior
to the new expiry time of the offer. The offer was previously
contingent on more than two-thirds of the shares being tendered
in favor of the deal.
The cash-and-stock bid, which was earlier set to expire at
11:59 p.m. EDT on Monday, was worth roughly C$5.1 billion, or
C$72 a share, when it was announced in mid-December, topping
First Quantum's two previous offers for Inmet.
Inmet is a global mining company that produces base metals
with a focus on copper. First Quantum is engaged in the
production of copper, gold and nickel.