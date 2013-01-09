First Quantum takes C$5.1 bln bid to Inmet shareholders

* First Quantum sends $72-per-share offer to shareholders
* Company says deal to create "new global leader in copper"
* Shares of Inmet up 0.79 percent at C$72.82 on TSX
* Shares of First Quantum fall 1.3 percent to C$21.26
TORONTO, Jan 9 First Quantum Minerals Ltd
on Wednesday officially launched a hostile takeover bid
for smaller rival Inmet Mining Corp, as the Canadian
base metal miner looks to transform itself into a top global
copper producer.
First Quantum mailed its C$72-a-share offer to Inmet's
shareholders, starting the clock on the takeover that values the
smaller company at some C$5.1 billion ($5.17 billion).
Inmet's shares climbed 0.79 percent to C$72.82 on Wednesday
on the Toronto Stock Exchange, while First Quantum's stock was
down 1.3 percent at C$21.26.
If successful, the deal would give First Quantum control of
the Cobre Panama copper project in Central America, which is one
of the world's largest undeveloped copper deposits.
A combination with Inmet would also create one of the
world's largest and fastest-growing copper-focused producers,
while easing First Quantum's dependence on Africa and
particularly Zambia.
The First Quantum offer will be open until Feb. 14, 2013,
unless extended or withdrawn, and is contingent on a minimum
take up of 66-2/3 percent of outstanding shares, along with
regulatory approvals.
Nearly 40 percent of Inmet is held by only four
shareholders, including holding company Leucadia National Corp
and a subsidiary of Temasek Holdings Pvt Ltd,
the Singapore sovereign wealth fund.
First Quantum is being advised on the deal by Jefferies
International, Goldman Sachs and RBC Capital Markets.