Inmet Mining closes $500 million debt deal

Global Payments stock could rise 15 percent -Barron's
NEW YORK, Feb 26 The stock of payment processing company Global Payments Inc could rise by 15 percent to $90 in the year ahead as revenue and profits increase, according to Barron's.
TORONTO Dec 18 Canada's Inmet Mining Corp closed a $500 million debt offer on Tuesday with the proceeds of the deal to be used to fund the construction of its massive Cobre Panama copper project in Central America.
The base metal miner said funds raised through the issue of senior unsecured notes will be used for the development and potential expansion of the Panama project. The notes have a 7.5 percent coupon rate and will mature in 2021.
Inmet, the subject of a hostile C$5.1 billion ($5.2 billion) takeover bid by First Quantum Minerals Ltd, holds an 80 percent stake in Cobre Panama, one of the largest undeveloped copper deposits in the world.
The remaining 20 percent stake is owned by a South Korean consortium that includes Korea Resources Corp.
Cobre Panama is expected to cost some $6.2 billion to build. The company announced a $1 billion financing deal with Franco-Nevada Corp in August and closed a $1.5 billion debt deal in May. .
NEW YORK, Feb 26 The stock of payment processing company Global Payments Inc could rise by 15 percent to $90 in the year ahead as revenue and profits increase, according to Barron's.
WASHINGTON, Feb 26 U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said on Sunday she was reviewing self-driving vehicle guidance issued by the Obama administration and urged companies to explain the benefits of automated vehicles to a skeptical public.
NEW YORK, Feb 26 Shares of Mexican media company Grupo Televisa SAB could surge 20 percent in a year to $30 or more, according to Barron's.