Inmet profit rises on higher copper sales volume

Nov 1 Canada's Inmet Mining Corp
reported a 19 percent rise in third-quarter profit, helped by
higher copper sales volume from its Spanish Las Cruces mine.
Earnings rose to $116.5 million, or $1.68 per share, in the
quarter ended Sept 30, up from $98 million, or $1.41 per share,
a year earlier.
Copper production rose 37 percent to 29,700 tonnes.
Gross sales rose 29 percent to $327.2 million.
Inmet secured a $1 billion royalty deal with Franco-Nevada
in August to help fund the development of the Cobre Panana mine
in Panama.
The Canadian miner holds an 80 percent stake in the $6.2
billion Cobre Panama copper-gold project, with the remaining
interest held by a Korean consortium.
Petaquilla Minerals Ltd on Monday rejected Inmet
Mining Corp's revised buyout offer of C$130 million.