版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 6日 星期四 06:53 BJT

Inmet Mining intends to buy Petaquilla Minerals for C$112 mln

Sept 5 Canada's Inmet Mining Corp said it intends to make an offer to acquire peer Petaquilla Minerals Ltd for an equity purchase price of about C$112 million ($112.95 million) as it looks to expand its footprint in Panama.

Base metal miner Inmet's offer of 48 Canadian cents per share represents a premium of 37 percent to the Petaquilla stock's Wednesday close of 35 Canadian cents on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Inmet said its offer will be fully financed and does not require shareholders' approval.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐