UPDATE 1-Inmet Mining sees 2012 copper output up 18 pct

Jan 16 Inmet Mining Corp said it expects to produce at least 18 percent more copper in 2012, while lower grades are seen to drive zinc production down by about 19 to 27 percent.

In 2012, Inmet expects to produce about 100,000 to 111,200 tonne copper from its three mines in Turkey, Spain and Finland, up from the 84,800 tonnes produced last year.

Zinc production is seen to fall to 58,800 to 65,000 tonnes this year, down from the 80,400 tonnes produced in 2011.