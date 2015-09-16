India's InMobi ties up with China's APUS in bid to challenge Google

| MUMBAI, Sept 16
MUMBAI, Sept 16 Indian mobile advertising firm
InMobi said on Wednesday it is partnering APUS, a Chinese
start-up that customizes Android software, in an alliance that
InMobi expects will help it reach 500 million new users in China
and other countries by 2016.
InMobi competes with Google and Facebook in
the $100 billion global mobile advertising market, and is one of
the few Indian start-ups to make a profit. It already reaches
1.4 billion devices and turned profitable in the three months to
December.
With the partnership, APUS will earn revenues through
advertisements on its apps that run on InMobi's platform. InMobi
will help APUS boost its user base and share in India's booming
smartphone market.
InMobi's deal with the Chinese company comes on the heels of
media reports that Google plans to re-enter China, making it
crucial for the Indian company to secure its base there. Google
largely pulled its services out of China five years ago, after
refusing to self-censor search results.
APUS's flagship product lets users of the Android operating
system customise their smartphone home screens. The Chinese firm
aims to acquire more than 80 million users in India by 2016, the
companies said in a joint statement.
InMobi is also betting heavily on its new mobile advertising
product, Miip, that takes curated lists of products to customers
based on their personalities and choices.
InMobi, currently estimated to be worth around $2.5 billion,
was set up in 2007 and is backed by the likes of SoftBank
and early Google backer Sherpalo Ventures.
Its founder and chief executive Naveen Tewari told Reuters
that more than 65 percent of his company's business will come
from Miip, which will bring in about $1 billion in revenues over
the next couple of years.
Clients for Miip include Amazon.com Inc in India
and Spotify.
(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)