UPDATE 2-Indian firms could get boost from Google, Alibaba

MUMBAI, March 11 Two Indian firms could get a
boost from tech majors in what might turn out to be the first
direct investment in the country by Google Inc and
Alibaba.
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba is in talks with Indian
online marketplace Snapdeal over a potential cash investment, a
person familiar with the negotiations said.
The source, who declined to be named because talks are not
public, said on Wednesday that negotiations were "ongoing".
Alibaba is "looking, but there's still no deal", the source
added.
Alibaba could not be reached immediately for comment, and a
Snapdeal representative declined to comment.
Alibaba and Snapdeal have spoken in the past, a second
person familiar with the matter confirmed. Investor interest was
"high", the source said, without giving any detail on any
current negotiations.
Media reports have said Snapdeal is seeking $1 billion in
its latest funding round to fuel growth as it competes with
bigger rivals Flipkart.com and Amazon.com.
In October last year, Snapdeal secured a $627 million
investment from Japan's Softbank, itself an early
backer of Alibaba. Alibaba, which has been eyeing the Indian
market for months, has yet to invest directly in the e-commerce
space.
SoftBank also has an investment in mobile advertising
venture InMobi, which is in talks for a Google buyout, a source
with direct knowledge of the matter said.
Discussions between Google and InMobi, who have not made
their negotiations public, are in early stages. The source, who
asked not to be named, said Google had not yet detailed its
terms and conditions for the deal.
InMobi helps companies target the users of phones and mobile
devices in their advertising.
Google and InMobi were negotiating issues that included how
many unique users InMobi has, a key to its value, the source
said.
"They are ironing out issues on what InMobi's parameters
are, and whether it matches Google's," the source said, adding
that InMobi would likely be valued at around $1 billion.
InMobi and Google both declined to comment.
Google Capital, the group's investment arm, has set up shop
in India's Silicon Valley, but the parent company has yet to
invest directly in the country's Internet and e-commerce sector.
"Advertising is a big revenue generator for Google. As
people move from browser or desktop searches, mobile advertising
is becoming more important," Neil Shah, an analyst at
Counterpoint Technology Market Research, said.
