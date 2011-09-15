UPDATE 2-InMobi raises $200 mln from Japan's Softbank

* Softbank gets a minority stake
* InMobi to get $100 mln in Sept, $100 mln in April 2012
Sept 15 Mobile advertising firm InMobi raised
$200 million from Japanese telecom firm Softbank Corp ,
the latest start-up in the fast-growing mobile advertising
market to get such funding.
The company, founded in 2007, is an independent mobile
advertising network that can reach 340 million customers in over
165 countries.
Advertisers are betting big on the mobile market, which
gives them the ability to pinpoint a customer's location and
serve targeted ads, but small screen sizes and privacy concerns
have traditionally limited growth.
The sector got a major boost from Google Inc's
acquisition of mobile ad firm AdMob late in 2009, and Apple
Inc's Quattro Wireless buy, worth $275 million.
InMobi CEO Naveen Tewari said Softbank's investment was a
simple equity deal for a minority stake in the Bangalore,
India-based company.
"Our expectation is that over the next few years the mobile
internet market will be a $25-$30 billion market across the
globe and it is a share of this pie that we are going after,"
Tewari told Reuters.
"This investment sets us up quite well to capture the
opportunity."
The partnership will help Softbank become the No. 1 Internet
company in Asia, Masayoshi Son, the billionaire founder of
Softbank, said in a statement.
Softbank, Japan's third-largest wireless carrier, holds a 42
percent stake in Yahoo Japan . Yahoo Inc itself
owns 35 percent of the unit.
InMobi will use the funding to start building a deeper, more
local presence in various markets as it pits itself against
giants like Google, Tewari said.
"This market is not one of those winner-takes-all markets.
It will certainly need several players."
Tewari said he plans to invest in hiring talent and
acquiring attractive technologies.
The first tranche of the funding will be delivered in
September 2011, followed by an equivalent tranche in April 2012.
InMobi had previously raised about $15 million from Kleiner
Perkins Caufield & Byers and Sherpalo Ventures.
