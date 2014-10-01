BRIEF-Innate Pharma announces Phase I trial of lirilumab in combination with elotuzumab

Oct 1 Innate Pharma SA :

* Initiates Phase I clinical trial of lirilumab in combination with elotuzumab

* Phase I trial will test safety and tolerability of lirilumab in combination with elotuzumab in patients with multiple myeloma

* New Phase I initiated by Bristol-Myers Squibb is first combination trial of lirilumab in a hematological tumor type