BRIEF-Innate Pharma announces Phase I trial of lirilumab in combination with elotuzumab

Oct 1 Innate Pharma SA :

* Initiates Phase I clinical trial of lirilumab in combination with elotuzumab

* Phase I trial will test safety and tolerability of lirilumab in combination with elotuzumab in patients with multiple myeloma

* New Phase I initiated by Bristol-Myers Squibb is first combination trial of lirilumab in a hematological tumor type Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
