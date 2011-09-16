New buyers circle over Innkeepers -- WSJ

* Five Mile Capital, Lehman bankruptcy estate in talks
* Innkeepers could be sold for about $1 billion
Sept 16 Private equity firm Five Mile Capital
Partners LLC is in talks to buy bankrupt hotel operator
Innkeepers USA Trust INKPQ.PK for $1 billion, the Wall Street
Journal said, citing sources familiar with the matter.
Five Mile made a preliminary nonbinding offer earlier this
week to buy Innkeepers' 64 remaining hotels, the Journal
reported citing the people. The offer is said to be slightly
higher than an initial bid the firm and Lehman Brothers
Holdings Inc made in a bankruptcy-court auction in May.
Five Mile is partnering with Lehman's bankruptcy estate for
the deal, under which Five Mile will assume a big chunk of
Innkeepers' senior mortgage debt and pay creditors some of
their dues, the Journal said.
Starwood Capital Group and Hersha Hospitality Trust are
teaming up with Five Mile to make the payments to creditors, in
exchange for ownership stakes. Lehman will convert a part of
its mortgage debt to an interest, the Journal said.
The Journal reported the sources as saying the discussions
were still ongoing and any deal could fall apart.
Earlier this week, Cereberus Capital Management LP [CBS.UL]
pulled out of a $1.12 billion agreement for Innkeepers, blaming
the economy. [ID:nS1E78B1W0]
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; editing by
Andre Grenon)