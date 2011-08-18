Cerberus delayed closing of Innkeepers deal - WSJ

Aug 17 Cerberus Capital Management [CBS.UL]
delayed closing a deal to buy Innkeepers USA Trust INKPQ.PK
earlier this month amid the recent turmoil that has roiled
global markets, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The private-equity firm and Innkeepers were close to
completing the deal on Aug. 5 when Cerberus said it wasn't
prepared to do so, saying the deal's terms contained material
adverse change language based on which Cerberus could pull out,
the Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.
However, Cerberus did not tell Innkeepers' representatives
that it intended to abandon the deal, nor identify specific
concerns, the financial daily said on its website.
Innkeepers, which operates hotels under brand names
including Hilton, Hyatt and Marriott, filed for bankruptcy
protection in July 2010, saying its debt, including $1.29
billion in secured debt, had made it too difficult to keep up
its properties.
In May, Cerberus and Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT.N) won an
auction for the bulk of the hotels owned by the
company.[ID:nN03117437]
The Journal cited the people familiar with the matter as
saying that Innkeepers' representatives do not believe there
has been any material adverse effect on the business and that
Cerberus could be raising the issue to negotiate a lower price.
Kirkland & Ellis, Innkeepers' lawyers, are considering
asking a judge to hold a hearing on the matter, the financial
daily reported.
Cerberus could not be immediately reached for comment.
Brian Lennon at law firm Kirkland & Ellis could not be
immediately reached for comment. Innkeepers USA could not be
reached for comment.
Chatham Lodging referred a request for comment to
Cerberus.
(Reporting by Abhishek Takle in Bangalore; Editing by Bernard
Orr)