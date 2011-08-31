Innkeepers wants quick pace for Cerberus lawsuit

* Innkeepers sued Cerberus after sale deal fell through

* Sides arguing over merits, terms of lawsuit

By Nick Brown

NEW YORK, Aug 31 Lawyers for Innkeepers USA Trust INKPQ.PK will spend the day on Wednesday hammering out a timetable for its lawsuit against Cerberus Capital Management LP [CBS.UL] and Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT.N), the investment firms that abruptly backed out of a deal to buy 64 of the bankrupt hotel operator's properties.

Judge Shelley Chapman ordered the sides to negotiate a schedule by the end of the day Wednesday at a hearing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan.

Innkeepers filed the lawsuit on Monday after Cerberus and Chatham backed out of the $1.12 billion deal. Innkeepers accused the buyers of invoking a "material adverse effect" clause in the deal to wrangle a lower price.

Innkeepers asked the court to expedite the litigation process, saying the matter needs quick resolution so it can market itself to new potential buyers. Cerberus contested the point, saying it should not have to abide by strict scheduling terms when Innkeepers took nearly three weeks to file the lawsuit after learning that Cerberus was investigating a potential MAE event.

MAE clauses, common in sale deals, allow buyers to pull out of purchase commitments if the seller's business suffers a material change. While many MAE clauses include exceptions for general economic changes, Innkeepers' was more buyer-friendly, including market volatility as a possible MAE.

In recent weeks, stock markets have slid, credit conditions have tightened and high-yield bond spreads have widened.

But Innkeepers said it was blind-sided by the MAE call and never got an explanation as to what triggered it. The lawsuit asks U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Shelley Chapman to rule that no MAE occurred and order Cerberus and Chatham to close on the deal or pay damages.

Innkeepers asked the court to extend its deadline to file a restructuring or sale plan without interference from creditors after the deal fell through. Judge Chapman did not rule on that issue.

The bankruptcy case is In re Innkeepers USA Trust, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 10-13800.

The lawsuit is Innkeepers USA Trust et al v. Cerberus Series Four Holdings LLC et al, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-ap-2557.

(Reporting by Nick Brown; editing by Gunna Dickson)