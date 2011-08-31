UPDATE 2-Innkeepers-Cerberus trial set to open Oct. 10

* Innkeepers sued Cerberus after sale deal fell through

By Nick Brown

NEW YORK, Aug 31 A trial is set to begin Oct. 10 in Innkeepers USA Trust's INKPQ.PK lawsuit accusing Cerberus Capital Management LP [CBS.UL] and Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT.N) of wrongly backing out of a deal to buy 64 hotel properties out of bankruptcy.

Judge Shelley Chapman set the start date for the three-day trial at a hearing on Wednesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan, striking a compromise between two sides with very different views of how to proceed to trial.

Innkeepers filed the lawsuit on Monday after Cerberus and Chatham invoked a "material adverse effect" (MAE) clause letting them pull out of the $1.12 billion deal. The company asked the court to expedite the litigation, saying the matter needs quick resolution so it can market itself to new buyers.

Innkeepers had wanted a trial to begin in late September, with Cerberus angling for an Oct. 24 start date. The Oct. 10 date will mean opening the courts on the U.S. Columbus Day holiday, when the government, banks and schools are typically closed. The trial will continue Oct. 11 and 12, Chapman said. The parties are still discussing scheduling for filing pre-trial briefs.

The judge set the date after Cerberus said it should not have to abide by strict scheduling because Innkeepers took nearly three weeks to file the lawsuit after learning Cerberus was investigating a potential MAE event. But Chapman sympathized with Innkeepers, citing widespread media coverage about the uncertainty of the deal.

Cerberus suggested splitting the process into two parts, the first dealing exclusively with whether Innkeepers is entitled to damages, an issue that could impact how the rest of the case is litigated. Chapman rejected the idea.

"Part of this is obviously strategic and tactical, and I want to do my best to keep that away from the merits, and the best way to do that is to do it all at once," she said.

Cerberus believes the sale terms limit Innkeepers' damages to the value of the $20 million deposit. Innkeepers has said it should be entitled to significantly higher damages or an order forcing Cerberus to close on the sale.

THE MAE MYSTERY

Innkeepers said in the lawsuit it was blindsided by the agreement falling apart and was not told what triggered it. The lawsuit asks Chapman to rule that no MAE occurred and order Cerberus and Chatham to close the deal or pay damages.

MAE clauses, common in sale deals, allow buyers to pull out of purchase commitments if the seller's business suffers a material change. While many include exceptions for general economic changes, Innkeepers' was more buyer-friendly, including market volatility as a possible reason.

Innkeepers said it received only vague indications that such volatility might have been at the root of the MAE.

In recent weeks, stock markets have slid, credit conditions have tightened and high-yield bond spreads have widened. Cerberus first told Innkeepers it might not be able to close on Aug. 5, the same day Standard & Poor's downgraded the credit worthiness of the U.S. government, an Innkeepers lawyer said at the hearing.

The bankruptcy case is In re Innkeepers USA Trust, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 10-13800.

The lawsuit is Innkeepers USA Trust et al v. Cerberus Series Four Holdings LLC et al, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-ap-2557. (Reporting by Nick Brown; editing by Gunna Dickson, Andre Grenon, Dave Zimmerman)