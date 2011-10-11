Innkeepers, Cerberus again delay trial

Oct 11 Innkeepers USA Trust INKPQ.PK has agreed for a second straight day to postpone a trial over whether Cerberus Capital Management [CBS.UL] and Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT.N) were justified in walking away from a $1.12 billion purchase deal.

The trial is now scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. EDT in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan. It had initially been scheduled to start on Monday, but was postponed to Tuesday morning as the sides undertook settlement discussions in hopes of avoiding litigation.

A lawyer for Innkeepers told a bankruptcy judge on Tuesday morning that Chatham and Cerberus had asked for more time. No details were given on the specific reasons for the delay.

The case is Innkeepers USA Trust et al v. Cerberus Series Four Holdings LLC et al, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-2557.

The Innkeepers bankruptcy is In re Innkeepers USA Trust, in the same court, No. 10-13800. (Reporting by Nick Brown in New York, editing by Matthew Lewis)