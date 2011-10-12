Innkeepers, Cerberus trial delayed to Oct. 20

NEW YORK Oct 12 A trial over whether Cerberus
Capital Management [CBS.UL] and Chatham Lodging Trust were
justified in backing out of a deal to buy bankrupt Innkeepers
USA Trust INKPQ.PK has been postponed until next week.
It is the fourth time since Monday that the parties have
agreed to push the trial back as they continue ongoing
settlement discussions in hopes of avoiding litigation. The
trial is now slated for Thursday, Oct. 20.
A lawyer for Innkeepers announced the latest delay after
the parties met privately on Wednesday morning with Judge
Shelley Chapman in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan. No
specific reason was given for the postponement.
Cerberus and Chatham in August walked away from a $1.12
billion purchase deal, citing a clause in the contract that
they contended gave them the right to back out if an event
occurred that could have an adverse effect on Innkeepers'
business.
The case is Innkeepers USA Trust et al v. Cerberus Series
Four Holdings LLC et al, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 11-2557.
The Innkeepers bankruptcy is In re Innkeepers USA Trust, in
the same court, No. 10-13800.
(Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Eddie Evans)