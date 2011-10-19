UPDATE 3-Innkeepers ends dispute, to sell hotels for $1 bln

* Cerberus, Chatham are buyers; court approval required

* Buyers had backed out of earlier $1.12 bln purchase

* Innkeepers had sued to enforce original transaction (Adds details on material adverse effect; hearing date)

By Nick Brown and Jonathan Stempel

Oct 19 Bankrupt Innkeepers USA Trust INKPQ.PK agreed to sell 64 of its hotels to Cerberus Capital Management LP [CBS.UL] and Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT.N) for $1.02 billion, ending a bitter two-month dispute after the buyers called off an earlier deal at a higher price.

Innkeepers said in a statement that it planned to modify its reorganization plan, approved in June by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan, to allow the sale, which would enable it to emerge from Chapter 11.

Innkeepers had sued Cerberus and Chatham in August over their decision to back out of a May 16 agreement to pay $1.12 billion for the hotels, including $700 million of debt. [ID:nN1E77S1P0] The parties postponed a trial earlier in October as settlement discussions got underway.

In court papers filed on Wednesday, Innkeepers said it had scheduled a hearing for Friday before Bankruptcy Judge Shelley Chapman for approval of the settlement.

The prior deal fell apart when Cerberus and Chatham invoked a so-called material adverse effect clause, which they contended allowed them to back out if an event occurred that could adversely affect Innkeepers' business.

Downgrades in the lodging sector, weakening hotel asset sales, and a 30 percent to 40 percent drop in the shares of competing hotel operators contributed to the decision, they said.

The move sent chills through the hotel industry and contributed to fears of a double-dip recession. But in pretrial court filings, Innkeepers, which operated 72 hotels under the Hilton, Marriott and other brands, said its business was stable and that its hotels had performed "at or near budget."

Saying its buyers had used the out-clause as a pretext to negotiate a lower price, Innkeepers sued in hopes of forcing the buyers to close on the sale.

The revised transaction provides a "meaningful return to creditors," nearly all of which will be treated the same as under the June plan, Marc Beilinson, Innkeepers' chief restructuring officer, said in a statement.

Chatham Chief Executive Jeff Fisher said his company and Cerberus were "excited" about taking over the hotels, which have about 8,400 rooms and are scattered across 18 U.S. states.

Cerberus is one of the world's most prominent private equity firms, while Chatham is a real estate investment trust.

Innkeepers said the revised purchase would reduce fixed-rate debt serviced by Midland Loan Services, a unit of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC.N), to about $675 million.

It also said Lehman ALI Inc, a non-bankrupt affiliate of Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc LEHMQ.PK that holds Innkeepers floating-rate mortgages, would receive about $224 million in cash to cover its claims.

Innkeepers said Midland and Lehman ALI support the revised transaction, which still provides a premium above the $971 million baseline bid made by Lehman ALI and the investment firm Five Mile Capital Partners. [ID:nN1E75L1MK]

Innkeepers filed for bankruptcy protection in July 2010, burdened by too much debt from its 2007 takeover by Apollo Investment Corp (AINV.O).

The case is In re: Innkeepers USA Trust, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 10-13800. The lawsuit is Innkeepers USA Trust et al v. Cerberus Series Four Holdings LLC et al in the same court, No. 11-ap-02557. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Nick Brown in New York, editing by Gerald E. McCormick, Gary Hill and Ted Kerr)