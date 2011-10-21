Rehashed Innkeepers sale plan gets court approval

* Judge OKs $1 bln sale of 64 hotels to Cerberus, Chatham

* Ends dispute after buyers backed out of previous deal

By Nick Brown

NEW YORK, Oct 21 A bankruptcy judge approved Innkeepers USA Trust's INKPQ.PK new plan to sell 64 of its hotels to Cerberus Capital Management LP and Chatham Lodging Trust, putting the hotel operator -- again -- on the verge of exiting bankruptcy.

The $1.02 billion deal was green-lighted by Judge Shelley Chapman on Friday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan, resolving a bitter, two-month dispute after the buyers called off an earlier deal at a higher price.

Anup Sathy, an attorney for Innkeepers, said the parties hope to close the deal on Thursday.

Innkeepers had sued Cerberus [CBS.UL] and Chatham (CLDT.N) in August over their decision to back out of a May 16 agreement to pay $1.12 billion for the hotels, including $700 million of debt. [nN1E77S1P0]

The buyers invoked a so-called material adverse effect clause, which they contended allowed them to back out if an event occurred that could hurt Innkeepers' business.

Downgrades in the lodging sector, weakening hotel asset sales, and major drops in the shares of competing hotel operators contributed to the decision, they said.

The company accused Cerberus and Chatham of using the out-clause as a pretext to negotiate a lower price and sued to enforce the deal.

The case had been fast-tracked for a trial as Innkeepers tried to preserve the value of its estate for the benefit of creditors, but the sides postponed it when they undertook 11th-hour settlement talks earlier in October.

Innkeepers announced the new deal on Wednesday, saying most creditors' recoveries are unchanged from the previous deal. For that reason, the company does not need to resolicit votes from creditors, Sathy said.

The only stakeholders whose recoveries will be reduced are Midland Loan Services, a unit of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC.N), and Lehman ALI Inc, a non-bankrupt affiliate of Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc LEHMQ.PK. Both were party to the new agreement and have agreed to support it, Sathy said.

Fixed-rate debt serviced by Midland will be reduced to $675 million under the revised purchase. Lehman ALI, which holds Innkeepers' floating-rate mortgages, will receive about $224 million in cash to cover its claims.

The new price is still a premium over the $971 million baseline bid initially offered by Five Mile Capital Partners and Lehman ALI.

Chapman said she will "very happily" approve the deal, despite expressing some concern over whether its language could possibly allow Cerberus and Chatham to again back out. Sathy noted that the material adverse effect clause was removed from the new agreement.

Innkeepers, which operated 72 hotels under the Hilton, Marriott and other brands, filed for bankruptcy protection in July 2010, burdened by too much debt from its 2007 takeover by Apollo Investment Corp (AINV.O).

The case is In re: Innkeepers USA Trust, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 10-13800. The lawsuit is Innkeepers USA Trust et al v. Cerberus Series Four Holdings LLC et al in the same court, No. 11-ap-02557.

(Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Richard Chang)