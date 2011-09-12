Cerberus blames economy for failed Innkeepers deal

* Backed out of $1.12 bln deal in August; Innkeepers sued
* Cerberus says unstable markets triggered pull-out clause
* Says Innkeepers not entitled to major damages
By Nick Brown
NEW YORK, Sept 12 Cerberus Capital Management
LP [CBS.UL] said economic instability triggered its decision to
end a $1.12 billion purchase deal with bankrupt hotel operator
Innkeepers USA Trust INKPQ.PK.
Responding to a lawsuit filed by Innkeepers in U.S.
Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan, Cerberus said "unforeseeable"
turmoil in the markets impacted Innkeepers' business,
triggering a clause in the deal's contract allowing it to end
the purchase.
The response, filed late Friday, was Cerberus' first public
explanation for invoking the "material adverse effect" clause
to scuttle the pact.
Innkeepers, which had agreed to sell 64 hotels under brand
names like Hilton, Hyatt and Marriott, sued Cerberus and its
joint venture partner on the deal, investment firm Chatham
Lodging Trust (CLDT.N), saying they backed out without
explaining why.
Innkeepers has said it received "vague" indications that
economic fluctuation had triggered the decision, but chastised
Cerberus and Chatham for their opaqueness on the issue.
The hotel operator has said its business is performing well
and that it does not believe an adverse change has taken place.
A lawyer for the company could not immediately be reached
Monday.
MAEs allow buyers to pull out of purchase commitments if
the seller's business suffers a material change, but the
language of Innkeepers' clause was particularly buyer-friendly,
including general market volatility as a potential trigger.
Cerberus said in court papers that "adverse changes in the
debt and equity capital markets between May 16, 2011, and
today" changed Innkeepers for the worse.
Comparable hotel operators have seen 30 percent to 40
percent declines in equity, Cerberus said. It also cited the
downgrade by Standard & Poor's of the United States' credit
rating, and noted that some analysts are predicting a second
recession.
Innkeepers, owned by Apollo Investment Corp (AINV.O), is
demanding a court order forcing Cerberus and Chatham to close
on the deal, or compensatory damages if they do not.
Cerberus said in its filing that, even if a breach has
occurred, the terms of the deal limit damages to the $20
million deposit included in the buyout agreement.
Chatham, in a separate filing Friday, denied the
allegations and echoed Cerberus' position against damages.
The bankruptcy case is In re Innkeepers USA Trust, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 10-13800.
The lawsuit is Innkeepers USA Trust et al v. Cerberus
Series Four Holdings LLC et al, in the same court, No.
11-ap-2557.
(Reporting by Nick Brown; editing by Gunna Dickson)