Innkeepers sues Cerberus, Chatham over hotel deal

BRIEF-Summit Midstream announces $500 mln public offering of senior notes
* Summit Midstream Partners Lp announces $500 million public offering of senior notes
NEW YORK Aug 29 Innkeepers USA Trust INKPQ.PK on Monday sued Cerberus Capital Management LP and Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT.N) over their decision to abandon a $1.12 billion purchase of 64 hotels from Innkeepers.
In a complaint filed in the U.S. bankruptcy court in Manhattan, Innkeepers said the defendants should perform their obligations, or else pay "substantial" monetary damages.
Cerberus and Chatham on Aug. 19 ended their agreement to buy the hotels, citing a "material adverse" change at Innkeepers that allowed them to back out.
In its lawsuit, Innkeepers said no such change had taken place. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
* Summit Midstream Partners Lp announces $500 million public offering of senior notes
NEW YORK, Feb 8 Private equity firm Carlyle Group L.P. posted sharply lower-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday after taking losses on a hedge fund business that it has since exited.
Feb 8 Allergan Plc reported quarterly earnings and revenue that topped Wall Street estimates, as higher demand for Botox and eye treatment Restasis helped offset declines in its older drugs, and the company forecast 2017 revenue above expectations.