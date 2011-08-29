版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 30日 星期二 05:36 BJT

Innkeepers sues Cerberus, Chatham over hotel deal

NEW YORK Aug 29 Innkeepers USA Trust INKPQ.PK on Monday sued Cerberus Capital Management LP and Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT.N) over their decision to abandon a $1.12 billion purchase of 64 hotels from Innkeepers.

In a complaint filed in the U.S. bankruptcy court in Manhattan, Innkeepers said the defendants should perform their obligations, or else pay "substantial" monetary damages.

Cerberus and Chatham on Aug. 19 ended their agreement to buy the hotels, citing a "material adverse" change at Innkeepers that allowed them to back out.

In its lawsuit, Innkeepers said no such change had taken place. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐