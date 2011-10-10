Innkeepers says in settlement talks with Cerberus

BRIEF-CONSOLIDATED HCI HOLDINGS REPORTS Q1 LOSS $0.01 PER SHARE FROM CONT OPS
* CONSOLIDATED HCI HOLDINGS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ITS 2017 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS
NEW YORK Oct 10 Innkeepers USA Trust INKPQ.PK is in talks to resolve litigation over the collapse of a planned $1.12 billion asset sale to Cerberus Capital Management [CBS.UL] and Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT.N).
Innkeepers Chief Restructuring Officer Marc Beilinson said in a statement that the two sides were negotiating on Monday, but no agreement had been reached.
Beilinson said Innkeepers was prepared to move ahead with a trial on Tuesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan if a deal could not reached Monday.
Cerberus and Chatham in August walked away from the deal, saying a material adverse event had occurred and could damage Innkeepers' business.
(Reporting by Nick Brown)
* CONSOLIDATED HCI HOLDINGS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ITS 2017 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS
* Orvana reports first quarter financial results; operations positioned to deliver increased gold production
Feb 7 Take-Two Interactive Software Inc , best known for its hugely popular "Grand Theft Auto" video game series, cut its profit forecast for its fiscal year 2017, largely due to higher royalty payments.