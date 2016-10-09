Innogy to push windfarms, electric car charging in U.S.-paper

FRANKFURT Oct 9 Innogy, Germany's
largest energy group, is looking at the United States market
to expand its renewable energy and electric car charging
business, its chief executive told German weekly Welt am
Sonntag.
"We want to invest around 6.5 billion euros between 2016 and
2018," Chief Executive Peter Terium told the paper, adding that
investments will include grid networks and infrastructure but
also wind farms in Germany, Poland, the Netherlands and electric
car charging stations in the United States.
Innogy, which was spun off from German energy utility RWE
with a stock market listing this week, sees an opportunity to
push electric car charging stations thanks to regulatory
backing.
"Three weeks ago we persuaded Californian authorities to
accept the German norms and standards for electric car charging
stations," Terium said, adding that this may provide an
opportunity to partner with German carmakers to help them expand
electric car sales in the United States.
In May, Reuters reported that RWE was on the lookout for
partnerships with auto makers in the area of electric cars.
Innogy has already installed more than 3,100 electric car
charging stations in Germany.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Susan Thomas)