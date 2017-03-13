Innogy in talks with car consortium over charging stations -CEO

ESSEN, Germany, March 13 Innogy is in
"intense" talks with a group of carmakers, Chief Executive Peter
Terium told journalists on Monday, hoping to be selected as a
supplier of super-fast charging stations for electric vehicles
across Europe.
"It's not a done deal yet," Terium said, pointing to strong
competition from rival vendors.
BMW, Volkswagen, Ford and
Daimler plan to build about 400 next-generation
charging stations in Europe that can reload an electric car in
minutes instead of hours.
Sources told Reuters in January that Innogy was in talks
with the consortium.
