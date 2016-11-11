Innogy says no reason to change U.S. business after election

FRANKFURT Nov 11 Innogy will stick to
plans to expand its renewable business in the United States,
adding there was no reason to fear a change in support to the
sector after Donald Trump won the presidential election earlier
this week.
"Our plans are unchanged. We are being selective in our
approach and want to expand the business," Bernhard Guenther
told journalists on Friday after the release of nine-month
results.
Innogy is planning to enter the U.S. onshore wind market,
with a focus on the northeastern part of the country, which it
says has a risk profile that is very similar to Europe.
European renewable stocks fell sharply on Wednesday, after
Trump won the U.S. presidential election, hit by concerns that
his plans to promote coal and other fossil fuels would come at
the expense of renewable energy investment.
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)