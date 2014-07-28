Taiwan's Innolux sees Q3 sales volume similar to Q2

TAIPEI, July 28 Taiwan's Innolux Corp,
the world's No.3 flat-panel maker, sees its third-quarter sales
volume similar to the second quarter, the company said on Monday
during its quarterly results conference call.
It said average selling price should increase slightly. The
company shipped 87 million units in the second quarter.
Innolux, which supplies panels for firms like
Hewlett-Packard Co and Lenovo Group Ltd, had
previously reported second-quarter net profit of T$3 billion,
against expectations of T$2.96 billion.
Shares of the company closed up 1.34 percent ahead of the
outlook statements, versus a 0.2 percent fall in the overall
TAIEX index.
