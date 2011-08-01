UPDATE 1-Innophos Q2 profit lags Wall Street

* Q2 adj EPS $0.93 vs est $0.97

* Q2 rev up 10 pct

* Says forming new China unit

* Expects revenue, volume growth for phospates division (Follows alerts)

Aug 1 Specialty phosphates company Innophos Holdings posted its first estimate-lagging profit in three quarters, hurt by higher expenses and lower production volumes.

April-June net income was $21 million, or 92 cents a share, compared with $18 million, or 79 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Cranbury, New Jersey-based Innophos earned 93 cents a share.

Revenue rose 10 percent to $202 million.

Analysts, on an average, expected earnings of 97 cents a share, on revenue of $208.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total expenses rose 15 percent while phospate volumes fell a percent.

For the full year, the company expects 13-14 percent revenue growth for its specialty phosphates division, along with a 5-6 percent increase in volume.

Separately, Innophos said it would form a new Chinese unit, Innophos (Taicang) Food Ingredients Manufacturing Co, whose food grade phospate facility is expected to be operational in the first half of 2012.

Shares of the company closed at $48.03 Monday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)