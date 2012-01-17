Ex-Innospec UK director guilty of Iraq corruption

* Dr David Turner pleads guilty to conspiracy to corrupt
* Guilty of making corrupt payments to Iraq, Indonesia
officials
* Charges related to events between 2002-2008
LONDON, Jan 17 A British businessman who
used to work for American chemicals company Innospec
has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to corrupt, including making
corrupt payments to Iraqi officials, the UK's Serious Fraud
Office said on Tuesday.
The SFO said that Dr David Turner, aged 56, had pleaded
guilty in a London court to three counts of that charge.
These included conspiracy to give corrupt payments to public
officials and other agents of the Indonesian and Iraqi
governments between 2002 and 2008 in order to secure contracts
for Innospec.
The sentencing of Turner was adjourned.
In March 2010, Innospec agreed to pay $40.2 million to
settle allegations that it paid bribes to Iraqi and Indonesian
government officials, and that it had violated America's embargo
against Cuba.