Activists call on In-N-Out Burger to join the superbug fight

| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES May 25 Nearly three dozen consumer,
environmental and public health groups on Thursday pressed
privately held In-N-Out Burger to make good on its vow to set
time lines for phasing out the use of beef raised with
antibiotics vital to human health.
Some 70 percent of antibiotics needed to fight infections in
humans are sold for use in meat and dairy production. Medical
researchers say overuse of the drugs may diminish their
effectiveness in fighting disease in humans by contributing to
the rise of dangerous, antibiotic-resistant bacteria often
referred to as "superbugs."
Restaurant chains such as Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc
, Panera Bread Co, McDonald's Corp and
Subway already have joined the fight against superbugs by
working with their meat suppliers to curb the use of important
human antibiotics.
In-N-Out last year told Reuters it was "committed to beef
that is not raised with antibiotics important to human medicine
and we've asked our suppliers to accelerate their progress
toward establishing antibiotic alternatives."
The company did not set a timeline for that effort.
Company representatives were not immediately available to
comment on Thursday.
"In-N-Out can make a significant impact by eliminating all
routine uses of medically important antibiotics by its beef
suppliers in a timely manner," the groups, including CALPIRG,
Friends of the Earth and the Center for Food Safety, said in
their letter to the California-based company.
They want In-N-Out to begin selling a domestically
produced grass-fed or organic beef burger.
"It's the fastest way that they can make good on their
commitment," said Kari Hamerschlag, senior program manager at
Friends of the Earth.
On Jan. 1, California will implement a new law that limits
the use of medically important antibiotics in livestock
operations. The law prohibits the regular use of antibiotics
important to human medicine for disease prevention purposes and
is intended to increase local supplies of beef raised without
such drugs.
On Wednesday, a shareholder proposal calling on McDonald's
to curb antibiotic use in its pork and beef supplies, as it does
with chicken, was approved by 30 percent of voters.
Scientists say human infections from antibiotic-resistant
bacteria pose a grave threat to global health and are estimated
to kill at least 23,000 Americans each year. A recent Reuters
investigation found that many infection-related deaths are
uncounted.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Dan
Grebler)