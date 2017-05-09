New CERN particle accelerator may help both doctors and art sleuths

| GENEVA
GENEVA May 9 A new particle accelerator
unveiled at CERN, the European physics research centre, is
expected to spawn portable accelerators that could help doctors
treat cancer patients and experts analyse artwork.
CERN is gradually upgrading its hardware to get more data
from the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), its 27-km (17-mile)
circular accelerator that smashes protons together at almost the
speed of light to probe basic questions about the universe.
Its latest upgrade, resembling a 90-metre oil pipeline
hooked up to a life support machine, replaces the 39-year-old
injector that produces the flow of particles for the LHC.
Standing by the new Linac 4 machine, which cost 93 million
Swiss francs ($93 million) and took 10 years to build, project
leader Maurizio Vretenar said CERN had miniaturised the
technology and saw many potential uses.
"It's a brave new world of applications," he told Reuters in
Linac 4's tunnel 12 metres under Geneva.
CERN has already built a version to treat tumours with
particle beams and licensed the patent to ADAM, a CERN spin-off
owned by Advanced Oncotherapy.
Another medical use is to create isotopes for diagnosing
cancers. Since they decay rapidly, they normally have to be
rushed to patients just in time to be used.
"With our portable technology they could be made inside the
hospital already," Vretenar said.
His next goal is a one-metre prototype weighing about 100
kgs, with which museums could analyse paintings and jewellery.
The bulk of funding for the project came in a few weeks ago.
"We are building something portable," he said. "We already
have a collaboration with the Louvre, and with the Italians at
Florence at the Italian institute for conservation of artworks."
The Louvre in Paris is the only museum in the world that
already has an accelerator, and when it is closed on Tuesdays,
artefacts are taken down to the basement for analysis, he said.
Other museums don't have the same luxury, and may not want
to send their artworks away for analysis.
The results take a few hours and can show which mine a piece
of jewellery came from, or detect heavy elements that date and
identify the paint used, revealing restorations or fakes.
There's no risk of damage, Vretenar said.
"We are very careful. The intensity of particles is very
low," he said. "It's not like here, there's only a few protons."
(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Tom Heneghan)