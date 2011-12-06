UPDATE 2-Innovation Group sees growth to continue in 2012

* Sees N. America, parts of Europe as growth drivers

* Buys Claims Services Australia for A$20 mln

* Adj pretax profit 15.1 mln stg vs 9.8 mln stg last year

* Revenue up 9 pct to 175.9 mln stg

Dec 6 British software company Innovation Group posted a surge in full-year profit on new business wins and said it was confident of a continued growth in 2012, betting on its performance in most of its geographies.

"We did right-size the business a year-and-a-half ago and that stood us in very good stead for these market conditions," Chief Executive Andrew Roberts said by phone.

Innovation, which provides business process outsourcing services to the insurance, financial services and motor and fleet industries, expects North America and parts of Europe to drive its growth in the current financial year.

The company bought Claims Services Australia for A$20 million ($20.6 million) from Calliden Group and two other shareholders.

"This is a 'box perfect' acquisition as it builds out volume to its infrastructure," Panmure Gordon analyst George O'Connor said.

Shares in the company recovered from early fall and were trading flat at 18 pence at 1129 GMT, compared with a 0.2 percent fall in FTSE Small Cap Index.

"It is a large portion of the cash pile heading out for a small geography - folks would have been happier with that outlay in one of the 'nearer' but more importantly larger geographies," O'Connor said in an email.

The acquisition provides Innovation an entry into the Australian property claims market.

The company is also looking at markets in India and Brazil for further expansion, CEO Roberts said.

"It (the expansion) will probably be done on a license basis or a partnership basis rather than us directly investing in offices, property and people," Roberts said.

He said the company was aiming to double the shareholder value in three years.

For the year ended Sept. 30, adjusted pretax profit rose to 15.1 million pounds, from 9.8 million pounds last year.

Revenue climbed 9 percent to 175.9 million pounds.

The company, whose clients include Ford Motor Co, Aviva and Toyota, won its largest outsourcing contract from RBS Insurance in August.