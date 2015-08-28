Carlyle in talks on $770 mln takeover of UK's Innovation Group

LONDON Aug 28 U.S. private equity firm Carlyle is in advanced talks about buying Innovation Group for 40 pence a share in cash, valuing its equity at almost 500 million pounds ($769 million), the British software company said on Friday.

Innovation, which provides software and services to help insurers process claims, said the talks may or may not lead to a deal.

Shares in Innovation Group, which have risen by 18 percent in the last 12 months, were trading 6 percent higher at 37.5 pence at 1029 GMT.

Under takeover rules, Carlyle has until Sept. 25 to make a firm offer for Innovation or announce it does not intend to make an offer.

Innovation Group is being advised by Investec.

($1 = 0.6503 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Jason Neely)