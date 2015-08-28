Carlyle in talks on $770 mln takeover of UK's Innovation Group

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
LONDON Aug 28 U.S. private equity firm Carlyle is in advanced talks about buying Innovation Group for 40 pence a share in cash, valuing its equity at almost 500 million pounds ($769 million), the British software company said on Friday.
Innovation, which provides software and services to help insurers process claims, said the talks may or may not lead to a deal.
Shares in Innovation Group, which have risen by 18 percent in the last 12 months, were trading 6 percent higher at 37.5 pence at 1029 GMT.
Under takeover rules, Carlyle has until Sept. 25 to make a firm offer for Innovation or announce it does not intend to make an offer.
Innovation Group is being advised by Investec.
($1 = 0.6503 pounds)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.