CORRECTED-BRIEF-Innovation Network Corp is pitching Sharp Corp's board on plans to create a Japanese smart home-appliances giant- Bloomberg

(Corrects headline to fix company's name to Innovation Network Corp from Innovation Network Vorp)

Feb 9 * Innovation Network Corp is pitching Sharp Corp's board on plans to create a Japanese smart home-appliances giant- Bloomberg, citing sources * Innovation Network Corp has offered to inject about 300 billion yen ($2.6 billion) of new funds into Sharp - Bloomberg * Innovation Network Corp is also preparing a bid for Toshiba Corp's white-goods business, which it would then merge with Sharp- Bloomberg * Source (bloom.bg/1W9OrSb)