CORRECTED-BRIEF-Innovation Network Corp is pitching Sharp Corp's board on plans to create a Japanese smart home-appliances giant- Bloomberg

Feb 9 * Innovation Network Corp is pitching
Sharp Corp's board on plans to create a Japanese smart
home-appliances giant- Bloomberg, citing sources
* Innovation Network Corp has offered to inject about 300
billion yen ($2.6 billion) of new funds into Sharp - Bloomberg
* Innovation Network Corp is also preparing a bid for Toshiba
Corp's white-goods business, which it would then merge with
Sharp- Bloomberg
* Source (bloom.bg/1W9OrSb)