Europe's 100 Most Innovative Universities

| June 14
June 14 At first glance, the most innovative
universities in Europe don't appear to have much in common. Some
are Catholic schools, some are secular, others are state-run and
some are private. One is 920 years old. Another has been an
independent institution for less than a decade. They're
scattered across the continent, some in large cities, others in
rural areas.
The single unifier: Nearly all of them emphasize practical
research and applied science, as opposed to pure academics.
Technical universities and colleges dominate Reuters' first-ever
ranking of Europe's top 100 innovative universities, a list that
identifies the educational institutions that are doing the most
to advance science, invent new technologies, and help drive the
global economy.
The most innovative university in Europe is KU Leuven, a
Dutch-speaking school based in Belgium's Flanders region.
Founded in 1425 by Pope Martin V, it's the world oldest Catholic
university, but its instruction isn't limited to theology. KU's
modern mission is comprehensive and advanced scientific
research. Open to students of all faiths, it operates
autonomously from the Church, and maintains one of the largest
independent research and development organizations on the planet
-in fiscal 2014, research spending exceeded 426 million euros.
KU Leuven earned its first-place rank, in part, by churning
out a high volume of influential inventions. Its researchers
submit more patents than almost any other university in Europe,
and outside researchers frequently cite KU Leuven inventions in
their own patent applications.
Those are key criteria in the Reuters ranking of Europe's
Most Innovative Universities, which was compiled in partnership
with the Intellectual Property & Science division of Thomson
Reuters.
Some of the top-rated universities on the list were created
when larger institutions spun out their technical departments.
Imperial College London (ranked #2) was formerly The Imperial
College of Science, Technology and Medicine, part of the
University of London. Imperial became fully independent in July
2007, and is now a public research university serving more than
16,000 students from more than 125 countries. It also
outperforms its parent - the University of London is ranked #30
on the Europe Top 100.
Similarly, Switzerland's Ecole Polytechnique Federale de
Lausanne took its current form in 1968, when it was spun out of
the University of Lausanne. Today EPFL is a federal institute
and is obliged to grant admission to every Swiss high-school
graduate.
Other top-ranked institutions were specifically created to
serve as centers of innovation. Germany's Technical University
of Munich (#5) was founded in 1868 by King Ludwig II of Bavaria,
and tasked with driving the kingdom's transition from an
agricultural to an industrial state. Today the school has 37,000
students enrolled across its three locations in Munich,
Freising-Weihenstephan and Garching. Thirteen TUM professors and
alumni have won a Nobel Prize since 1927, including Rudolf
Mössbauer (physics, 1961) and Ernst Otto Fischer (chemistry,
1973).
German universities - technical and otherwise - account for
24 of the 100 most innovative universities in Europe, more than
any other country. The United Kingdom comes in second with 17
institutions on the list, including the two oldest universities
in the English-speaking world: The University of Cambridge,
ranked #3, and the University of Oxford, ranked #8. Many of
history's greatest scholars have studied or taught at
"Oxbridge," including Isaac Newton, Charles Darwin and Alan
Turing (Cambridge); and Roger Bacon, Robert Hooke and Edmund
Halley (Oxford).
The Republic of Ireland only has three schools on the entire
list, but with a population under 5 million people, it can boast
more top 100 innovative universities per capita than any other
country in Europe. Trinity College Dublin, ranked #48, is
Ireland's highest-ranked university. Founded in 1592 by Queen
Elizabeth I and modeled on Oxford and Cambridge, today Trinity
is notable for holding a higher percentage of cited patents in
its portfolio than any other university in Europe's top 100
-more evidence of Ireland's outsized impact on global research
and development.
On a regional basis, Western Europe dominates the list, with
60 universities in the top 100. Northern Europe comes in a
distant second, with 24; Southern Europe has 15. Eastern Europe
only has a single university on the list, Poland's Jagiellonian
University, ranked #92. And only five universities on the list
are located in countries that are not members of the European
Union - four in Switzerland, and one in Norway (University of
Oslo, #41). Notable absences from the top 100 include any
universities in Russia or Turkey, two of Europe's most populous
countries; or any universities in small but wealthy Sweden or
Finland.
To compile its ranking of Europe's most innovative
universities, the IP & Science division of Thomson Reuters began
by identifying more than 600 global organizations -including
educational institutions, nonprofit charities, and
government-funded labs- that publish the most academic research.
Then they evaluated each candidate on 10 different metrics,
focusing on academic papers (which indicate basic research) and
patent filings (which point to an institution's ability to apply
research and commercialize its discoveries). Finally, they
trimmed the list so that it only included European universities,
and then ranked them based on their performance. Click here for
the full methodology.
Since the rankings measure innovation on an institutional
level, it may overlook particularly innovative departments or
programs; a university might rank low for overall innovation,
but still operate one of the most innovative biotechnology labs
in the world, for instance. But whether they rank in the top 10
or somewhere in the 90s, all the universities ranked in the
Europe Top 100 count among the world's best. They produce
original research, create useful technology and stimulate the
global economy.
(Editing by Arlyn Gajilan and Alessandra Rafferty)