版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二 05:54 BJT

Canada's CCL to buy Innovia for C$1.13 bln

Dec 19 Canadian label and packaging maker CCL Industries Inc said on Monday it would acquire U.K.-based Innovia Group of companies for about C$1.13 billion ($842 million).

CCL is buying Innovia, a maker of specialty films used for labeling, packaging and in security applications, debt free and net of cash from a consortium of U.K.-based private equity investors managed by The Smithfield Group LLP.

($1 = 1.34 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Aravind K in Bengaluru)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐