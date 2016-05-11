Bluesky Hotels to buy Canada's InnVest for $2.1 billion

May 10 Canada's InnVest Real Estate Investment
said that it has entered into an agreement to be
bought by Bluesky Hotels and Resorts.
The transaction values InnVest at $2.1 billion, including
debt, the company said on Tuesday.
InnVest's shareholders will receive $7.25 in cash for each
InnVest unit, representing a 37 percent premium over the 30-day
volume-weighted average price of $5.28, the company said.
The company also said that it intends to maintain its
workforce following the completion of the transaction.
CIBC World Markets acted as financial advisors, while
Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP provided legal advise to
InnVest.
