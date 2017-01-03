版本:
2017年 1月 3日

Inotek's treatment for glaucoma misses main goal in late-stage study

Jan 3 Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp said on Tuesday that its treatment for glaucoma did not meet its main goal in the first pivotal late-stage study.

The company said the main goal of superiority was not achieved over a placebo.

(Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
