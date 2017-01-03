Inotek's treatment for glaucoma misses main goal in late-stage study

BRIEF-Western Resources provides corporate update
* Engaged independent financing experts to help secure strategic partner who will provide funds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 3 Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp said on Tuesday that its treatment for glaucoma did not meet its main goal in the first pivotal late-stage study.
The company said the main goal of superiority was not achieved over a placebo.
(Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Engaged independent financing experts to help secure strategic partner who will provide funds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 revenue rose 42 percent to $2.138 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3.7 million shares of its common stock at a price to public of $13.25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: