15 小时前
Inotek to consider strategic options after eye drug fails another study
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
July 7 (Reuters) - Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp said on Friday it would evaluate its lead experimental drug and consider strategic options after the eye drug failed another trial.

The mid-stage trial testing the drug, trabodenoson, in combination with latanoprost, was not statistically significant in reducing fluid pressure inside the eye in patients with the most common form of glaucoma and those with higher-than-normal ocular pressure, compared with latanoprost alone.

The drug failed to meet the main goal of a late-stage monotherapy trial earlier in January. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

