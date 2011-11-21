UPDATE 1-Valeant says to buy Australia's iNova for $623 mln

BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
(Adds details)
MELBOURNE Nov 21 Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said it agreed to buy Australia's iNova Pharmaceuticals from private equity firms Archer Capital and Ironbridge for A$625 million ($623 million) upfront.
Valeant said the deal includes an additional A$75 million in potential milestone payments based on the success of pipeline activities.
The deal is the latest in a string of sales by private equity firms in Australia in recent months as they exit investments made in the boom years. Archer sold its MYOB software business in August for A$1.3 billion.
iNova, which sells prescription and over-the-counter drugs in Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia and South Africa, will have total 2011 revenues of about A$200 million, Valeant said.
"This transaction not only transforms our operations in the Australian market, but provides us with a beachhead in both Southeast Asia and South Africa," said Valeant Chairman J. Michael Pearson.
He said the deal was expected to be immediately accretive. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger)
