版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 10日 星期二 19:27 BJT

Data analytics firm Inovalon's IPO price range raised

Feb 10 Inovalon Holdings Inc, a data analytics service provider to healthcare sector, said the expected price range for its initial public offering was raised to $24-$26 per share from $21-$24.

At the top-end of the expected range, the offering of 22.2 million Class A shares will raise $577.2 million. (1.usa.gov/1uzdmpe)

(Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐