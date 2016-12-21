版本:
Inovio's Zika vaccine evokes robust response in human study

Dec 21 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc said its experimental Zika vaccine induced robust immune responses in an early-stage study in human volunteers who have not been infected with the virus.

Forty volunteers - inclusive of both low- and high-dose groups - demonstrated Zika-specific immune responses after one or two vaccinations.

There were no significant safety concerns after 14 weeks from the initiation of dosing, the company said.

(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

