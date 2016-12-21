UPDATE 1-Inovio Zika vaccine evokes robust response in early human study

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds detail, background, shares)
Dec 21 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc said its experimental Zika vaccine induced robust immune responses in an early-stage study in human volunteers who have not been infected with the virus.
The company's shares rose 6.6 percent to $7.39 in premarket trading on Wednesday.
The Zika virus has spread to more than 60 countries and territories since the current outbreak was identified last year in Brazil, raising alarm over its ability to cause the rare birth defect microcephaly as well as other neurological disorders in infants and adults.
There are no approved vaccines or treatments for the mosquito-borne virus, although a plethora of companies are racing to mount a defensive strategy to contain the virus.
Forty volunteers - inclusive of both low- and high-dose groups - demonstrated Zika-specific immune responses after one or two vaccinations, Inovio said, adding there were no significant safety concerns after 14 weeks from the initiation of dosing.
Inovio's DNA vaccine is injected along with a brief low voltage electronic pulse that induces cell membranes to open, making them more receptive, in theory, to accepting the vaccine's genetic material.
The prospect of a blockbuster vaccine has also attracted the interest of big drugmakers, including Sanofi SA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc and Takeda Pharmaceuticals.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.