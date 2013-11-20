版本:
BRIEF-Inovio pharma up 12 percent premarket after preclinical trial results of dna vaccine

NEW YORK Nov 20 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc : * Pharma up 12 percent to $2.15 in premarket after preclinical trial results of dna vaccine
