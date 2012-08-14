Japan's Inpex acquires Gulf of Mexico oilfield stake

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
TOKYO Aug 14 Japan's top oil and gas explorer Inpex Corp said on Tuesday it had acquired a 7.2 percent stake in the Lucius Deepwater oilfield project in the Gulf of Mexico from Andarko Petroleum Corp.
The project includes parts of Keathley Canyon blocks 874, 875, 918 and 919, the Japanese firm said in a statement. An Inpex spokesman declined to disclose the value of the deal.
The operator Anadarko and its partners had made a final investment decision to develop the project in December, with the first production of oil and natural gas slated to start in the second half of 2014.
Anadarko's stake fell to 27.8 percent after the transaction. Other partners are U.S.-based Plains (23.331 percent), Exxon Mobil (15 percent), Apache (11.669 pct), Petrobras (9.6 percent) and Eni (5.4 percent).
