UPDATE 1-Japan's Inpex inks $70 bln LNG sales from Australia's Ichthys

* Australia minister says LNG sales worth $70 bln worth in export revenue to economy

* Five Japanese utilities buy 4 mln tonnes of LNG from Ichthys

* Ichthys final investment decision seen early next year not dependent on further equity sales

* Australia minister says country to overtake Qatar as top LNG exporter

SYDNEY, Dec 6 Japan's Inpex Corp on Tuesday signed around $70 billion worth of liquefied natural gas sales and equity agreements from its Ichthys project in Australia, laying foundations for a final investment decision on the project early next year.

Five Japanese utilities, Tokyo Electric Power (TEPCO) , Tokyo Gas, Osaka Gas, Kyushu Electric, and Kansai Electric will buy a total of 4 million tonnes per year of LNG for 15 years.

"With expected LNG output of 8.4 million tonnes per annum, the Ichthys project has the potential to significantly boost Australia's standing as a major energy supplier," Australian resources minister Martin Ferguson said.

The $70 billion figure is based on today's LNG prices, which are linked to the price of oil.

Inpex, Japan's biggest oil and gas developer, and French energy company Total, which is also a stakeholder in Ichthys LNG project, will also buy 1.8 million tonnes from Ichthys LNG, while Osaka Gas has agreed to buy 1.2 percent equity in the Ichthys LNG project.

The Ichthys project, off the coast of Australia's Northern Territory, will represent Japan's single biggest financial investment in the country and the first Australian Japanese-operated LNG project, Ferguson noted.

The Ichthys project will by later in the decade push total exports of Australia's booming LNG industry to around 80 million tonnes per year, ahead of the world's current top LNG exporter, Qatar, which has an export capacity of 77 million tonnes per year.

The news comes as Inpex faces sharp increases in the cost of the project from its original estimate of $20 billion to over $30 billion, according to its joint venture partner Total.

Inpex has also had to delay its final investment decision on the project from late this year to January 2012 due to year-end time constraints.

All major hurdles to reaching a final investment sign-off on the project had been met, Seiya Ito, president director in Australia for Inpex told a media briefing, adding the project's go-ahead did not hinge on outcomes of moves to sell up to 10 percent equity in the project to gas buyers.

In addition to LNG volumes, Ito said Inpex continues to have discussions around further Ichthys equity sales with other customers.

Inpex said earlier this year it would sell a 10 percent sake in the Ichthys project to eight long-term buyers

In addition to the five utilities which signed sales agreements on Tuesday, Japan's Chubu Electric Power Co, Toho Gas Co and Taiwan's CPC Corp have also signed agreements for 2.52 million tonnes of LNG a year.