UPDATE 1-Japan's Inpex inks $70 bln LNG sales from Australia's Ichthys

* Australia minister says LNG sales worth $70 bln worth in
export revenue to economy
* Five Japanese utilities buy 4 mln tonnes of LNG from
Ichthys
* Ichthys final investment decision seen early next year not
dependent on further equity sales
* Australia minister says country to overtake Qatar as top
LNG exporter
SYDNEY, Dec 6 Japan's Inpex Corp
on Tuesday signed around $70 billion worth of liquefied natural
gas sales and equity agreements from its Ichthys project in
Australia, laying foundations for a final investment decision on
the project early next year.
Five Japanese utilities, Tokyo Electric Power (TEPCO)
, Tokyo Gas, Osaka Gas, Kyushu
Electric, and Kansai Electric will buy a total
of 4 million tonnes per year of LNG for 15 years.
"With expected LNG output of 8.4 million tonnes per annum,
the Ichthys project has the potential to significantly boost
Australia's standing as a major energy supplier," Australian
resources minister Martin Ferguson said.
The $70 billion figure is based on today's LNG prices, which
are linked to the price of oil.
Inpex, Japan's biggest oil and gas developer, and French
energy company Total, which is also a stakeholder in
Ichthys LNG project, will also buy 1.8 million tonnes from
Ichthys LNG, while Osaka Gas has agreed to buy 1.2 percent
equity in the Ichthys LNG project.
The Ichthys project, off the coast of Australia's Northern
Territory, will represent Japan's single biggest financial
investment in the country and the first Australian
Japanese-operated LNG project, Ferguson noted.
The Ichthys project will by later in the decade push total
exports of Australia's booming LNG industry to around 80 million
tonnes per year, ahead of the world's current top LNG exporter,
Qatar, which has an export capacity of 77 million tonnes per
year.
The news comes as Inpex faces sharp increases in the cost of
the project from its original estimate of $20 billion to over
$30 billion, according to its joint venture partner Total.
Inpex has also had to delay its final investment decision on
the project from late this year to January 2012 due to year-end
time constraints.
All major hurdles to reaching a final investment sign-off on
the project had been met, Seiya Ito, president director in
Australia for Inpex told a media briefing, adding the project's
go-ahead did not hinge on outcomes of moves to sell up to 10
percent equity in the project to gas buyers.
In addition to LNG volumes, Ito said Inpex continues to have
discussions around further Ichthys equity sales with other
customers.
Inpex said earlier this year it would sell a 10 percent sake
in the Ichthys project to eight long-term buyers
In addition to the five utilities which signed sales
agreements on Tuesday, Japan's Chubu Electric Power Co,
Toho Gas Co and Taiwan's CPC Corp have also signed
agreements for 2.52 million tonnes of LNG a year.