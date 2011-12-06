Japan's Inpex in LNG sales from Australia's Ichthys

SYDNEY Dec 6 Japan's Inpex Corp signed liquefied natural gas sales agreements with five Japanese utilities for 15 years beginning 2017 from its Ichthys project in Australia, laying foundations for a final investment decision on the project seen early next year.

The five utilities, Tokyo Electric Power (TEPCO), Tokyo Gas, Osaka Gas, Kyushu Electric , and Kansai Electric will buy a total of 4 million tonnes per year of LNG for 15 years.

Inpex, Japan's biggest oil and gas developer, and Total, which is also a stakeholder in the 8.4 million tonne per annum Ichthys LNG project, will also buy 1.8 million tonnes from Ichthys LNG.

In addition to LNG volumes, Osaka Gas has agreed to buy 1.2 percent equity in the Ichthys LNG project. Inpex says it continues to have discussions around further Ichthys equity sales with other customers.