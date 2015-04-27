UPDATE 3-Japan's Inpex wins 5 pct stake in new Abu Dhabi oil concession

(Recasts lead, adds detail, background)
By Yuka Obayashi and Rania El Gamal
TOKYO/ABU DHABI, April 27 Japan's Inpex Corp
became the first Asian oil company to get a stake in a
new 40-year onshore oil concession in Abu Dhabi, joining
France's Total in developing the United Arab Emirates'
(UAE) biggest oilfields.
Nine Asian and Western companies bid for stakes in the Abu
Dhabi Company for Onshore Oil Operations (ADCO) concession after
a deal with the Western majors dating back to the 1970s expired
in January 2014.
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said on Monday it had
granted Inpex a 5 percent stake in the new concession.
The fields produce 1.6 million barrels per day (bpd) and
output is expected to rise to 1.8 million from 2017.
Total became the first oil major to renew the concession,
putting peers under pressure to improve terms after the local
partner said the French firm made the best offer.
Last week, ADNOC's director general said there was no
deadline for awarding further stakes in the concession,
suggesting Abu Dhabi was in no rush to make a decision about
other bidders in the tender.
The Inpex concession gives Japan, which imports almost all
of its oil and is the fourth-biggest importer, the ability to
procure oil without passing through the chokepoint of the Strait
of Hormuz at the entrance to the Persian Gulf, Minister of
Economy, Trade and Industry Yoichi Miyazawa told reporters.
"This is an epoch-making event and this pact will contribute
greatly to Japan's stable procurement of oil," Miyazawa said.
It is the first major stake in an oil concession Japan has
obtained since 2009. Japan holds stakes in oilfields producing
610,000 bpd and the ADCO concession will boost the figure by 15
percent when production is expanded to 1.8 million bpd.
Inpex did not disclose the value of the deal due to a
confidentiality agreement, but Japanese public broadcaster NHK
said earlier it was expected to be worth $1.1 billion.
Other bidders for the concessions include Occidental
Petroleum Corp, Italy's ENI, China National
Petroleum Corp, Norway's Statoil and Korea National Oil
Corp.
The concession signed with Total was effective from Jan. 1,
2015, and covers Abu Dhabi's 15 principal onshore oilfields that
represent more than half of the Gulf emirate's production.
Four oil majors -- ExxonMobil, Royal Dutch Shell
, Total and BP -- had each held 9.5 percent
equity stakes in the ADCO concession since the 1970s.
After the deal expired last year, state-run ADNOC took 100
percent of the concession as political leaders in Abu Dhabi
weighed up whether to bring in Asian firms or stick with old
partners, industry and diplomatic sources said.
Shell and BP have also put in new bids, while Exxon has
decided against bidding, sources have told Reuters.
For Japan, which imported 3.45 million bpd of oil in 2014,
the UAE accounted for about 24 percent of the supply.
Inpex also owns a stake in the ADNOC's offshore oil
concession, which is set to expire in 2018.
Japan's next challenge is to win a renewal of that stake.
"The deal on the onshore oil fields underlines a sense of
trust in Japan by Abu Dhabi and could add momentum to our
negotiation for the offshore concession," Ryo Minami, director
at the oil and gas division at Agency for Natural Resources and
Energy, told reporters.
Japan, which aims to boost self-sufficiency in gas and oil
to 40 percent by the 2030 fiscal year, will raise the ratio to
near 25 percent with the latest deal from 23.3 percent in the
2013/14 year.
