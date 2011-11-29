Inpex, JGC to buy Canada shale gas stake -Nikkei

TOKYO Nov 29 Japan's Inpex Corp and JGC Corp plan to buy a combined 40 percent stake in shale gas mines in Canada from resource firm Nexen Inc, the Nikkei business daily said on Tuesday.

Inpex will a stake of about 30 percent, with JGC owning the remainder in the deal, which is likely to be worth tens of billions of yen, the newspaper said.

Inpex declined to comment on the report. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)